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    USS Essex Conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 9]

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    USS Essex Conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Arroyo assigned to the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) directs an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, to land on the flight deck during flight operations Apr. 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9617850
    VIRIN: 260414-N-GN902-1047
    Resolution: 5055x3001
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

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