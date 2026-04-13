USS Essex Conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), apply chalks and chains to secure an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during flight operations Apr. 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)