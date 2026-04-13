Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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A North Carolina National Guard staff member assists a participant during the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11, 2026. The event provided mentorship while challenging students to solve problems of all magnitudes of cyber threats in a competitive setting. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)