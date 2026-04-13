Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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Anthony Divernardo, a student from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, works alongside his teammates during the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The participants were tasked with solving complex cyber challenges to build real world skills while sparking an interest in careers of cybersecurity. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)