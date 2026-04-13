(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Brooke Kentler 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Students from University of North Carolina at Charlotte collaborated on cyber security challenges during the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The challenges encouraged teamwork and problem solving as participants worked through a multitude of complex cyber scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 22:54
    Photo ID: 9615623
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-PH531-1003
    Resolution: 624x416
    Size: 78.58 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Brooke Kentler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    Cybersecurity
    NCNG
    North Carolina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery