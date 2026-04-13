Students from University of North Carolina at Charlotte collaborated on cyber security challenges during the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The challenges encouraged teamwork and problem solving as participants worked through a multitude of complex cyber scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 22:54
|Photo ID:
|9615623
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-PH531-1003
|Resolution:
|624x416
|Size:
|78.58 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Brooke Kentler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
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