Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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Students from University of North Carolina at Charlotte collaborated on cyber security challenges during the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The challenges encouraged teamwork and problem solving as participants worked through a multitude of complex cyber scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)