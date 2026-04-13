Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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The North Carolina National Guard hosted the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup cybersecurity competition at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11, 2026. The event brought together students from high school and colleges with varying expertise levels to compete, but also develop their cyber skills and explore future opportunities in cybersecurity. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)