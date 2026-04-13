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    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 1 of 5]

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    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Brooke Kentler 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Event organizers present the minute cyber cup trophy to the Sparkers, a team of students from Southeast Raleigh High School, during a cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The event challenged teams from across the states to test their cyber defense skills in a competitive environment designed to promote interest in cybersecurity careers. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 22:54
    Photo ID: 9615616
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-PH531-1001
    Resolution: 624x416
    Size: 72.63 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Brooke Kentler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
    Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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    TAGS

    cyber
    Cybersecurity
    NCNG
    North Carolina

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