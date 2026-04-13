Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard

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Event organizers present the minute cyber cup trophy to the Sparkers, a team of students from Southeast Raleigh High School, during a cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The event challenged teams from across the states to test their cyber defense skills in a competitive environment designed to promote interest in cybersecurity careers. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)