Event organizers present the minute cyber cup trophy to the Sparkers, a team of students from Southeast Raleigh High School, during a cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The event challenged teams from across the states to test their cyber defense skills in a competitive environment designed to promote interest in cybersecurity careers. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 22:54
|Photo ID:
|9615616
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-PH531-1001
|Resolution:
|624x416
|Size:
|72.63 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Brooke Kentler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard
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