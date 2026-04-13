Photo By Pfc. Brooke Kentler | Event organizers present the minute cyber cup trophy to the Sparkers, a team of...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Brooke Kentler | Event organizers present the minute cyber cup trophy to the Sparkers, a team of students from Southeast Raleigh High School, during a cybersecurity competition hosted by the North Carolina National Guard at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C., April 11. 2026. The event challenged teams from across the states to test their cyber defense skills in a competitive environment designed to promote interest in cybersecurity careers. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Brooke Kentler/Released) see less | View Image Page

Coding Under Pressure: NC National Guard Your browser does not support the audio element.

GREENSBORO, N.C. The glow of dozens of laptop screens lit up a ballroom filled with quiet intensity as teams of college students leaned forward in concentration, their fingers moving rapidly across keyboards while lines of code, network traffic, and encrypted data scrolled across their displays.



The North Carolina National Guard Cyber Security Response Force hosts the inaugural Minuteman Cyber Cup on April 11, 2026, at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, N.C. This event brought together students from colleges and universities across the state for a full-day, hands-on cybersecurity competition designed to prepare the next generation of cyber defenders.



“The NCNG CSRF hosts the Cyber Capture the Flag Events (or HTB) to bring awareness to cybersecurity while also making it a fun and competitive environment,” said Lt. Col. Seth Barun, the NCNG cyber and mission command branch chief. “We challenge the participants to complete a series of challenges that will force them to use a broad range of skills in order to solve problems and find hidden answers. The goal is to get students interested in a future in cybersecurity.”



At round tables scattered across the room, energy drinks and notebooks sat beside open terminals, while teammates huddled closely, exchanging ideas in low voices. Just beyond the competition floor, a polished silver trophy topped with a miniature laptop and a championship belt emblazoned with “Minuteman Cyber Cup” reflected the blue stage lights, symbols of victory waiting at the end of a long day of digital problem solving.



The statewide event featured teams from institutions including Duke University, East Carolina University, N.C. A&T, UNC Charlotte, Wake Tech and Appalachian State University, among others, with industry sponsors such as KPMG, Splunk, Hack the Box and SentinelOne supporting the competition.



“We have built relationships with many schools over the past few years by partnering with them for cyber hygiene assessments and other proactive events to protect the schools,” said Barun. “This is the next step to try to get student engagement and help build out their skillsets while also bringing awareness to the different parts of cybersecurity.”



Participants competed in a “hack the box” style environment, tackling real-world cybersecurity challenges ranging from digital forensics to artificial intelligence and open-source intelligence. 2nd Lt. Sean Johnson, the state technology event planner, said the goal was to immerse students in realistic scenarios that extend beyond traditional classroom learning.



“Our goal is to get more students involved, hands-on, outside the classroom,” Johnson said, noting that the competition emphasizes practical experience over theory. “Even if they’re not winning, they’re still learning.”



The event reflects a broader effort by the North Carolina National Guard to address increasing cyber threats and a growing demand for skilled professionals. Since 2018, the Guard’s Cyber Security Response Force has supported over 35 real-world missions involving cyber prevention, response, and forensics.



Barun said events like the Cyber Cup are designed to spark interest in cybersecurity careers while strengthening partnerships with academic institutions.



“We challenge the participants to complete a series of challenges that will force them to use a broad range of skills,” Barun said. “The goal is to get students interested in a future in cybersecurity.”



That partnership between the North Carolina National Guard and academia is central to the event’s long-term impact. By working directly with colleges and universities, the Guard helps bridge the gap between theoretical instruction and real-world application, an area educators say is critical in preparing students for the evolving cyber landscape.



David Gray Carraway, a cybersecurity instructor at East Carolina University, said competitions like this expose students to conditions they rarely encounter in a classroom setting.



“It helps students use whatever resources they have available, like it would be in real life,” Carraway said. “It’s more about grinding. It’s about stamina.”



Carraway, who has over 26 years of experience in cybersecurity, said the competition mirrors the urgency and pressure of real-world cyber incidents, where time and adaptability are critical.



“They want it done. They don’t care how it gets done as long as their infrastructure stays safe and secure,” said Carraway.



Students echoed that sentiment, describing the competition as both challenging and rewarding.



Matthew D., a team captain from Charlotte, said the event pushed participants to think differently and adapt quickly.



“It’s a lot of trial and error and the closest thing to hands-on problem solving you can get in an academic environment,” he said. “Competition brings out the best. It brings out growth and change.”



For others, the experience was as much about personal growth as technical skill.



Bui Okeke Ogbu, a first-time competitor, said the event pushed him outside his comfort zone while reinforcing the importance of preparing for future cyber threats.



“We’re preparing for the present, but we also need to prepare for the future,” said Ogbu.



He noted his interest in how emerging technologies like quantum computing could impact cybersecurity.



Beyond the competition, organizers and educators emphasized the importance of collaboration and networking, key components of both cybersecurity and professional development.



Carraway said he was particularly impressed by how students communicated and supported one another throughout the event.



“They’re building a community, collaborating together,” said Carraway. “It’s not about one person; it’s a team unit.”



That sense of collaboration reflects the broader goal of the National Guard’s engagement with academia, building a pipeline of skilled, connected professionals ready to respond to evolving cyber threats.



“The long-term goals are to help expose students to different parts of cybersecurity and hoping they find an area they like,” said Barun. “It also helps to let students know about the CSRF, the National Guard, and other opportunities for careers in cybersecurity.”



As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, partnerships like these play a critical role in ensuring that future defenders are not only technically capable, but also adaptable, collaborative and prepared for the realities of the field.



“I’m gonna leave the world of technology better than what I found,” Carraway said.



As the competition came to a close, 29 students across seven teams attending Southeast Raleigh High School, Andrews High School, and Kearns Academy waited for the announcement of the winner in the competition. Southeast Raleigh High School (Sparkers) took the gold, but Barun stated it was a tight race between the teams.



“What stood out the most was not just the competition, but how students showed up,” said Barun. “They collaborated, pushed through challenges, and stayed locked in the entire time. When asked about the experience, every single student said they would do it again. Even better, they had thoughtful feedback for the National Guard on what they’d like to see next and where they could use more support. That kind of reflection is exactly what we want to see.”