709th MP Commander's Cup

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sabin Thapa, the headquarters platoon sergeant assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, serves the ball during a volleyball match as part of the volleyball tournament in the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes teamwork, physical fitness, and esprit de corps across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)