709th MP Commander's Cup

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U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Moreno, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepares to pull during a tug-of-war contest as part of the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes teamwork, strength, and esprit de corps across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)