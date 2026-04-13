709th MP Commander's Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, huddle together to go over their next play during a flag football game as part of the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes teamwork, communication, and esprit de corps across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)