709th MP Commander's Cup

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U.S. Army Spc. Quinton Bance, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, runs with the football as Sgt. Malik Ross, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, attempts to pull his flag during a flag football game as part of the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes esprit de corps, teamwork, and physical fitness across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)