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    709th MP Commander's Cup [Image 4 of 9]

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    709th MP Commander's Cup

    GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Quinton Bance, a wheel vehicle mechanic assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, runs with the football as Capt. Juan Chavez, commander of the 527th Military Police Company, attempts to pull his flag during a flag football game as part of the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes esprit de corps, teamwork, and physical fitness across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9613378
    VIRIN: 260409-A-PT551-2508
    Resolution: 6122x4373
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 709th MP Commander's Cup [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
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