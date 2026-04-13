709th MP Commander's Cup

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U.S. Army Sgt. Maurice Burnett, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, runs with the football during a flag football game as part of the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes esprit de corps, teamwork, and physical fitness across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)