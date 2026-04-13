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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo [Image 6 of 9]

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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Spc. Justin Brown, a signal support systems specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, participates in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9611785
    VIRIN: 260404-Z-KX552-1011
    Resolution: 3614x5421
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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    NATO
    KFOR
    Florida National Guard
    TFG36
    StrongerTogetherForPeace

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