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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo [Image 1 of 9]

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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Capt. Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Colorado Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officers 2 Hunter Conway, left, and James Bell, both UH-60 Black Hawk pilots assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, participate in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9611759
    VIRIN: 260404-Z-CA180-1012
    Resolution: 5109x3406
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo
    KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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    NATO
    KFOR
    Army National Guard
    TFG36
    StrongerTogetherForPeace

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