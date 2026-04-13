Colorado Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officers 2 Hunter Conway, left, and James Bell, both UH-60 Black Hawk pilots assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, participate in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9611759
|VIRIN:
|260404-Z-CA180-1012
|Resolution:
|5109x3406
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.