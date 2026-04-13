KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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Colorado Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officers 2 Hunter Conway, left, and James Bell, both UH-60 Black Hawk pilots assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, participate in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)