KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Armed Forces soldier assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) participates in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)