KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark, Kosovo Force (KFOR) chief of staff, participates in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)