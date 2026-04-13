KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to a Liaison Monitoring Team participate in the German 16K3 Memorial March as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)