KFOR Soldiers honor fallen service members during German 16K3 Memorial March in Kosovo

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Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, deputy commander for Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, participates in the German 16K3 Memorial March at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 4, 2026. The march honors fallen service members while promoting readiness, resilience and camaraderie among allied forces during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)