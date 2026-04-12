1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, left, presents his coin to 1st Lt. Hanna Abel, mortar platoon leader with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Abel leads her platoon through their final qualifications and a successful training evaluation. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)