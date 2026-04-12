U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Spc. Jeffery Gilbert, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares for coordinates during mortar live-fire at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Maintaining mission readiness is essential to ensuring a unit remains lethal and capable. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 19:56
|Photo ID:
|9610432
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-YF092-4894
|Resolution:
|3255x3255
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
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