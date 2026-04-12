(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Spc. Jeffery Gilbert, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares for coordinates during mortar live-fire at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Maintaining mission readiness is essential to ensuring a unit remains lethal and capable. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9610432
    VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-4894
    Resolution: 3255x3255
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Bushmasters
    1-158th Infantry Regiment
    AZNG
    Mortar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery