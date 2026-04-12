1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Spc. Jeffery Gilbert, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares for coordinates during mortar live-fire at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Maintaining mission readiness is essential to ensuring a unit remains lethal and capable. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)