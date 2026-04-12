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    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6]

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    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Arizona National Guard National Guard Spc. Kevin Hernandez, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares rounds during a mortar live-fire at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Sustained mission readiness is critical to preserving a unit’s lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9610430
    VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-8481
    Resolution: 2373x3322
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
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    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

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    Arizona
    Bushmasters
    1-158th Infantry Regiment
    AZNG
    Mortar

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