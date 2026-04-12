U.S. Army Arizona National Guard National Guard Spc. Kevin Hernandez, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, prepares rounds during a mortar live-fire at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Sustained mission readiness is critical to preserving a unit’s lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 19:56
|Photo ID:
|9610430
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-YF092-8481
|Resolution:
|2373x3322
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
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