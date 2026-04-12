Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:56 Photo ID: 9610430 VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-8481 Resolution: 2373x3322 Size: 1.31 MB Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US

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This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.