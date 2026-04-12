(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Spc. Cody McGhee, a mortar gunner assistant with 1st...... read more read more

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Story by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florence Military Reservation, Ariz. — Arizona Army National Guard mortarmen with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, honed their skill in a live-fire training exercise at Florence Military Reservation April 10, 2026, in preparation for future platoon level certification.

    The mortar platoon maintains readiness through continuous training, focusing on coordination, communication and accuracy. Repetition of drills and synchronization within the gunnery team ensures operational readiness and unit cohesion.

    “I am responsible for the discipline, welfare, and the training of my soldiers,” said 1st Lt. Hanna Abel, mortar platoon leader. “We are doing a live-fire exercise on the mortar range, the last step of finishing our qualifications tables.”

    Weapons qualification of the individual ensures the soldier’s personal effectiveness within the field and shows their growth and development on their weapon systems.

    The platoon must quantify and demonstrate their proficiency through developing their team's coordination and communication with each other as a mortar team. Coordinated teams means a platoon is able to maximize their effectiveness in large scale combat operations.

    “[We] conduct live fires in order to maintain our proficiency on our weapon systems,” said Spc. Cody McGhee, a mortar gunnery assistant in 1-158th Infantry Regiment.

    Lack of cohesion within the team creates a lack of lethality. No job is too big or too small on these teams. Each soldier holds the life and safety of another in their hands, from unboxing the mortars, passing the round, or hanging the mortar for fire. This is the importance of continuity in qualifications, certification and maintenance? of skills.

    “We’re tactically proficient and ready to move forward,” Abel said, “[We’re] lethal as a mortar platoon.” -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 20:03
    Story ID: 562542
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-158th Infantry Regiment
    AZNG
    Mortar
    live fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version