(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mortarmen with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment prepare for mortar live fire training at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Maintaining mission readiness is essential to ensuring the ongoing effectiveness and lethality of the unit. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9610429
    VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-2920
    Resolution: 2220x2220
    Size: 957.87 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot
    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Bushmasters
    1-158th Infantry Regiment
    AZNG
    Mortar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery