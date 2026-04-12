1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

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Mortarmen with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment prepare for mortar live fire training at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Maintaining mission readiness is essential to ensuring the ongoing effectiveness and lethality of the unit. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)