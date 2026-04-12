1-158th Infantry mortarmen complete live fire shoot

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard prepares to fire a mortar round during a live-fire training with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment at Florence Military Reservation, Ariz., April 10, 2026. Sustained mission readiness is critical to preserving a unit’s lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado