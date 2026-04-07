Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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Petty Officer 2nd Class Angelina Reyes, Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif., talks through an equipment storage solution with Airmen of the 163d Operations Support Squadron and 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. March ARB serves as a key joint-use installation, providing critical logistics, infrastructure, and operational support to Department of War partners to strengthen interoperability and support joint force readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)