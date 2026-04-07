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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB [Image 7 of 9]

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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Angelina Reyes, Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif., talks through an equipment storage solution with Airmen of the 163d Operations Support Squadron and 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. March ARB serves as a key joint-use installation, providing critical logistics, infrastructure, and operational support to Department of War partners to strengthen interoperability and support joint force readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 17:57
    Photo ID: 9608271
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-RZ465-1128
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB
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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB
    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB
    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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    March ARB
    Airfield Management
    March Air Reserve Base
    Joint Logistics

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