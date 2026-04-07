Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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U.S. Air Staff Sgt. Kenyatta Mason, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, coordinates joint operations on the flightline with Brenton Griffin, 452nd Operations Support Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Mason and Griffin are airfield managers working together to coordinate a site survey with sailors of the Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)