Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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U.S. Air Staff Sgt. Kenyatta Mason, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, meets on the flightline with Senior Master Sgt. Geoffrey Gaeraths and Master Sgt. Ernesto Jimenez, 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight, to coordinate an equipment storage solution on the flightline with sailors from Navy Munitions Command Pacific, CONUS West Division, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif., April 10, 2026. March Air Reserve Base, Calif., serves as a key joint-use installation, providing critical logistics, infrastructure, and operational support to Department of War partners to strengthen interoperability and support joint force readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)