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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB [Image 2 of 9]

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    Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Staff Sgt. Kenyatta Mason, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, coordinates joint operations on the flightline with Brenton Griffin, 452nd Operations Support Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Mason and Griffin are airfield managers working together to coordinate a site survey with sailors of the Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9608262
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-RZ465-1019
    Resolution: 6576x4385
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    March ARB
    Airfield Management
    March Air Reserve Base
    Joint Logistics
    Airfield management 42nd ABW Air Force
    Logistics & Technology

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