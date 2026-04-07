Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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U.S. Air Staff Sgt. Kenyatta Mason, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, calls the 452nd Air Mobility Wing airfield control tower to gain permission to cross the active runway, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Mason supplements the 452nd Air Mobility Wing airfield management team and is coordinating an equipment storage solution for sailors of the Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division from Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)