Joint Logistics Solutions at March ARB

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Geoffrey Gaeraths, 452nd Aerial Port Support Flight, and Staff Sgt. Kenyatta Mason, 163d Operations Support Flight, California Air National Guard, talk through an equipment storage solution with sailors from Navy Munitions Command Pacific, CONUS West Division, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif., April 10, 2026. March Air Reserve Base, Calif., serves as a key joint-use installation, providing critical logistics, infrastructure, and operational support to Department of War partners to strengthen interoperability and support joint force readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)