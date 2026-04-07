MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, is sprayed with champagne by friends and colleagues after his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long completed his final flight as deputy commander of the 6th ARW, accumulating more than 4,400 flight hours in four different aircraft, including the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)