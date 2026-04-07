MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, completes his fini-flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long is a command pilot with more than 4,400 flying hours, including 1,584 combat hours in the C-17A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)