U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, completes his fini-flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long is a command pilot with more than 4,400 flying hours, including 1,584 combat hours in the C-17A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9607794
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-YO982-1331
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.