(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Angelica Richardson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, left, U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, middle, and U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, stand in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. A pilot’s final flight, commonly known as a fini-flight, is a tradition traced to the World War II era that recognizes an aircrew member’s final flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9607786
    VIRIN: 260408-F-YO982-1914
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    final flight
    finiflight
    6ARW
    Air Force
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery