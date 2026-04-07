MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, left, U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, middle, and U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, right, stand in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. A pilot’s final flight, commonly known as a fini-flight, is a tradition traced to the World War II era that recognizes an aircrew member’s final flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)