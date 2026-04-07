MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, is drenched with water after his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. The military fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a specific airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)