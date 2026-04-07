MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, performs a touch-and-go as part of his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long has served as deputy commander at MacDill since July 2024 and is expected to relocate this summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)