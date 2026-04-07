(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Angelica Richardson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, performs a touch-and-go as part of his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long has served as deputy commander at MacDill since July 2024 and is expected to relocate this summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9607790
    VIRIN: 260408-F-YO982-1096
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight
    MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    final flight
    finiflight
    6ARW
    Air Force
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery