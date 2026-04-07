MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight

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Ms. Ashontee Gabbart, the 6th Air Refueling Wing executive support specialist, left, hugs U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, right, in celebration of his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long is scheduled to relocate later this summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)