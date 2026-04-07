Ms. Ashontee Gabbart, the 6th Air Refueling Wing executive support specialist, left, hugs U.S. Air Force Col. James Long II, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, right, in celebration of his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 7, 2026. Long is scheduled to relocate later this summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9607783
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-YO982-1600
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Deputy Commander Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.