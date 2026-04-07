First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

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In 2005 the 27th Fighter Squadron (Fighting Eagles) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Va., became the first oerational unit to fly the F-22 Raptor. The squadron transitioned from the F-15 Eagle to the Raptor achieving full operational cpability (FOC) on Dec. 15, 2005. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, hosted a celebration commemorating the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026. (Courtesy photo)