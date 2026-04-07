(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In 2005 the 27th Fighter Squadron (Fighting Eagles) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Va., became the first oerational unit to fly the F-22 Raptor. The squadron transitioned from the F-15 Eagle to the Raptor achieving full operational cpability (FOC) on Dec. 15, 2005. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, hosted a celebration commemorating the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9607339
    VIRIN: 260401-F-FC975-2429
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance [Image 12 of 12], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raptor
    USAF
    Air Dominance
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    F-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery