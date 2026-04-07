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    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance [Image 10 of 12]

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    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Retired Gen. T. Michael “Buzz” Moseley, who served as the 18th Air Force Chief of Staff., gives his remarks during a celebration to commemorate the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, hosted the celebration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9607335
    VIRIN: 260401-F-FC975-2370
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance [Image 12 of 12], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
    First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

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