First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

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The F-22’s Program Office’s Deputy Director Brian Machuca, gives his remarks during a celebration to commemorate the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, hosted the celebration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026.