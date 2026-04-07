Retired Gen. T. Michael “Buzz” Moseley, who served as the 18th Air Force Chief of Staff., gives his remarks during a celebration to commemorate the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, hosted the celebration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9607337
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-FC975-2388
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance
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