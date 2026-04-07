First Look – First Shot – First Kill: The Raptor Nation’s 20 Years of Air Dominance

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The Dayton Development Coalition DDC’s CEO Jeff Hoagland (left), and the President and CEO of Jobs Ohio J.P. Nauseef, kick off a celebration to commemorate the F-22 Raptor’s 20 years of air dominance. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-22 Program Office, in partnership with the DDC and Jobs Ohio, hosted the celebration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)