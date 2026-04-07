Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park

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U.S. Army Sgt. Brett Shipman, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, performs visual checks on a CH-47 Chinook prior to a flyover in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park, April 2026. Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conducted a flyover of Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission supporting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)