U.S. Army Sgt. Brett Shipman, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, performs visual checks on a CH-47 Chinook prior to a flyover in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park, April 2026. Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conducted a flyover of Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission supporting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9605126
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-FO244-1026
|Resolution:
|7730x5153
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.