Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:12 Photo ID: 9605122 VIRIN: 260403-Z-FO244-1020 Resolution: 7169x4779 Size: 3.52 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.