Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct a flight over Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9605122
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-FO244-1020
|Resolution:
|7169x4779
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.