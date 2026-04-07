U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ken Wooley, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, preforms visual checks for a CH-47 Chinook for a flyover in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park, April 2026. Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conducted a flyover of Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission supporting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9605121
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-FO244-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.