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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 6 of 13]

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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brayden Stephan 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brett Shipman, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, performs visual checks on a CH-47 Chinook prior to a flyover in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park, April 2026. Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conducted a flyover of Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission supporting the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9605127
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-FO244-1028
    Resolution: 7062x4708
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park

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    TAGS

    Detroit Tigers
    Flyover
    Michigan National Guard
    comerica park
    3-238
    Detroit

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