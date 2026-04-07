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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 12 of 13]

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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brayden Stephan 

    Michigan National Guard

    Three CH-47 Chinooks assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct a flight over Comerica Park during a planned community engagement mission in support of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game. (U.S. Army photo by Brayden Stephan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9605142
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-FO244-1004
    Resolution: 5312x2988
    Size: 930.74 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park
    Michigan Army National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Conduct Flyover for Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park

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    TAGS

    Detroit Tigers
    Flyover
    Michigan National Guard
    comerica park
    3-238
    Detroit

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