Michigan National Guard Soldiers participate in the Detroit Tigers Opening Dey Ceremony.

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Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Brown, assigned to the 1776th Military Police Company, 210th Military Police Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, performs God Bless America during the 7th Inning Stretch of the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Detroit Tigers Opening Day Ceremony as a salute to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Benjamin Larson)